The St. Louis Park City Council has selected Lynette Dumalag to fill the Ward 2 council vacancy. Dumalag will be sworn in at the Monday, Nov. 2, City Council meeting to fill the remainder of the term, until Jan. 3, 2022. The vacancy resulted from the resignation, effective Oct. 31, of Councilmember Anne Mavity.
Since moving to the community in 2006, Dumalag has served as a council-appointed member of the Vision 3.0 steering committee and is currently vice chair of the Planning Commission. She has experience serving on nonprofit and business boards, including Aeon, Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minneapolis Downtown Council, MinnPost.com, Urban Land Institute MN and Building Owners and Managers of Greater Minneapolis. She is a commercial real estate broker.
In her application for the vacancy, Dumalag wrote, “I have always been interested in local politics. Given their accessibility to stakeholders, local officials are held to a different standard. I hope to be a representative who welcomes new ideas and sees challenges as opportunities for our city to continue to grow.”
Dumalag was selected in the first round of a ranked-choice vote by the City Council, after Oct. 26 interviews of seven applicants.
