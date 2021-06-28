Lynette Dumalag, a 15-year St. Louis Park resident, has announced her candidacy for the St. Louis Park City Council Ward 2 seat in the November election. She has held the Ward 2 seat since she was appointed by the City Council in November 2020 to fill the vacancy left when Anne Mavity resigned from the position.
Dumalag has extensive experience serving on nonprofit and business boards, such as Aeon, Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minneapolis Downtown Council, MinnPost.com, Urban Land Institute MN, Building Owners and Managers Association of Greater Minneapolis and the Commercial Real Estate Diversity Collaborative. She also serves on the Dean’s Advisory Committee for Metropolitan State University’s College of Management, working to create pathways into the commercial real estate industry for graduates.
“Contributing to my community and giving back are values that have been passed on to me from my parents, who immigrated to this country,” Dumalag said. “In St. Louis Park, I’ve found a community that is inclusive. We work to engage community members to create and sustain a city that we can all take pride in. I look forward to continuing to help build even greater capacity across St. Louis Park.”
Since moving to St. Louis Park’s Minikhada Oaks neighborhood with her husband in 2006, Dumalag has been active in the city serving on the Vision 3.0 Steering Committee, Planning Commission and the City Council after the appointment.
“I have had the fortune to meet many driven and caring neighbors in St. Louis Park,” Dumalag said. “And I want to continue working together every step of the way. I have the determination and passion to ensure our city remains a great and healthy city to work, live, and play for everyone.”
For more information about Dumalag, visit LynetteForSLP.com, find her on Facebook at facebook.com/LynetteForSLP or follow her on Twitter @LynetteForSLP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.