The City Center, Community Center and Senior Center in Eden Prairie will serve as drop sites for Toys for Tots through Thursday, Dec. 12.
Toys for Tots accepts new, unwrapped toys and games for children, with drop sites at locations across the Twin Cities (they cannot accept clothing, food or liquid products).
At City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road; the Community Center, 16700 Valley View Road; and the Senior Center, 8950 Eden Prairie Road, look for the Toys for Tots logo near the front desks of each building.
Law enforcement has a unique relationship with Toys for Tots. Each year employees from law enforcement agencies across the Twin Cities collect toys and load them into squad cars for a procession to the KARE11 studios in Golden Valley where the toys are unloaded and eventually distributed to children who would otherwise not receive a holiday gift.
