The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer 55+ Driver Discount Courses in Minnetonka and Hopkins.
The refresher courses will be 5:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, (Course #45275) at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, (Course #45600), at the Hopkins VFW, 100 Shady Oak Road.
A first-time course (eight hours) will be 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and 25, (Course #45283) at the Minnetonka Community Center
Completion of an eight-hour course may qualify a driver for an insurance discount. To maintain the discount, drivers must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. The cost of the refresher course is $22 and the eight-hour course is $26.
For more information or to register, visit mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.