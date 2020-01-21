The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer 55+ Driver Discount Courses in Minnetonka and Hopkins.

The refresher courses will be 5:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, (Course #45275) at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, (Course #45600), at the Hopkins VFW, 100 Shady Oak Road.

A first-time course (eight hours) will be 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and 25, (Course #45283) at the Minnetonka Community Center

Completion of an eight-hour course may qualify a driver for an insurance discount. To maintain the discount, drivers must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. The cost of the refresher course is $22 and the eight-hour course is $26.

For more information or to register, visit mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.

Load comments