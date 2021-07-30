The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will provide 55-plus driver discount courses 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
Each of the classes is a four-hour refresher course.
Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies participants for auto insurance discounts. To maintain the discount, drivers must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will discuss defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24, and an eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, as well as to find first-time courses and other dates and locations, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.