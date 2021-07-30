The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will provide 55-plus driver discount courses 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

Each of the classes is a four-hour refresher course.

Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies participants for auto insurance discounts. To maintain the discount, drivers must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will discuss defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24, and an eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, as well as to find first-time courses and other dates and locations, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.

