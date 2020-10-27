The City of Plymouth will host a free drive-thru breakfast for veterans residing in Plymouth 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Plymouth Veterans Memorial, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

The event, which replaces the city’s annual veterans breakfast at the Plymouth Creek Center, offers a safer environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vehicles will be routed through the parking lot at Plymouth City Hall to the memorial. For the safety of all, participants are asked to stay inside their vehicles. In addition to breakfast foods, veterans will be given letters of appreciation and a small gift.

While the event is free, veterans must register. The deadline to register is Sunday, Nov. 1.

Participants may register online at plymouthmn.gov/recreation or by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200.

Load comments