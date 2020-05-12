Hundreds of people used a drive-through testing facility in St. Louis Park after it opened May 4.
In the first three days, the site in a parking lot and a former bank building’s drive-up site conducted 532 tests.
HealthPartners, a health organization that includes Park Nicollet, opened the site along with another drive-up testing facility in White Bear Lake to add to its capacity. HealthPartners had existing drive-up testing locations in Plymouth, Lakeville, St. Paul and Stillwater, Hutchinson and Olivia.
“With the additional capacity, HealthPartners will now be able to test 2,000 patients every day,” the organization announced in a statement.
The testing capability represents a seven-fold increase since April 22, when Gov. Tim Walz announced plans to ramp up testing, according to the statement. As a system, HealthPartners has been conducting about 1,100 tests per day, as of May 7.
The St. Louis Park location is 5050 Excelsior Boulevard, near the Park Nicollet Clinic. It is available by appointment for anyone who has symptoms associated with COVID-19. Patients should initially call their clinic for a screening assessment, according to HealthPartners.
Based on the severity of symptoms and risk factors, screeners will either create an appointment for patients at a drive-up testing location, refer the patient for an in-person visit and testing at a HealthPartners respiratory center or refer the person to a clinician for additional evaluation.
“The screening assessment helps patients quickly get the right care for their needs, and it’s more convenient for the majority of people because most won’t need the additional step of scheduling an appointment with their clinician before testing,” the HealthPartners statement says.
The assessment is available at virtuwell.com and healthpartners.com as well as by calling a clinic.
“Testing symptomatic patients is the first step toward understanding the total burden of COVID-19,” said Dr. Mark Sannes, senior medical director of HealthPartners in the statement. “Moving forward, we will be partnering with the Minnesota Department of Health on the important next step of contact tracing and quarantine of exposed individuals.”
Andrea Walsh, president and CEO of the organization, said, “Expanding access to COVID-19 testing will help us slow the spread of disease, and support the health and safety of our patients, members and colleagues in health care. We look forward to working with the state and other care systems as we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”
During a May 4 virtual St. Louis Park City Council meeting, City Manager Tom Harmening cautioned, “People cannot simply just drive up and be tested. They should be symptomatic and they need to schedule an appointment via their physician or a clinic.”
Mayor Jake Spano highlighted the testing site during a video on the city’s Facebook page the same day. City staff members have been in contact with HealthPartners about traffic implications, he said.
“Obviously, there’s a lot less driving traffic right now than there would be in a normal situation, so we feel comfortable with the plan that they’ve got in place,” Spano said. “But we’ll continue to monitor that and make changes if need be.”
The Park Nicollet Clinic St. Louis Park location’s main number is 952-993-1000. The clinic has been designated for non-respiratory care while other sites, such as the Plymouth location, are dedicated for respiratory care and COVID-19 symptoms.
More information is available at healthpartners.com/test and healthpartners.com/coronavirus.
