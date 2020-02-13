Starkey Hearing Technologies, 6700 Washington Ave. S., Eden Prairie, has added a new role for the hearing industry to its team––a chief health officer.
Dr. Archelle Georgiou is a physician, healthcare industry expert, reporter and author. As Starkey’s chief health officer, Georgiou’s role will focus on patient education and how hearing aids are helping people not only hear better but helping them take control of their overall health. Georgiou began her new role Feb. 4.
“At Starkey, we are doubling down on a business strategy that we believe will help more people live healthier lives,” Starkey President Brandon Sawalich said.
“Dr. Georgiou will help lead the way by developing strategic partnerships in the medical community to bring hearing health to the forefront of overall health.”
