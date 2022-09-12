Minnesota singer-songwriter Doyle Turner has come a long way from singing songs on his grandmother Turner’s front porch. The long-time Bemidji resident will release his new solo album “Sweet, Difficult Sounds,” after a summer of touring the state. The album release concert at 318 Café is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

Turner will be joined by fellow songwriters Sarah Morris and Ted Hajnasiewcz. They will do a combination of songs from Turner’s new album and various songs “in the round.” The show promises to be a night of collaboration and celebration.

