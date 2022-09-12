Minnesota singer-songwriter Doyle Turner has come a long way from singing songs on his grandmother Turner’s front porch. The long-time Bemidji resident will release his new solo album “Sweet, Difficult Sounds,” after a summer of touring the state. The album release concert at 318 Café is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Turner will be joined by fellow songwriters Sarah Morris and Ted Hajnasiewcz. They will do a combination of songs from Turner’s new album and various songs “in the round.” The show promises to be a night of collaboration and celebration.
“My family used to sit out on my grandparents’ screened-in porch on summer nights to tell stories and sing Johnny Cash songs,” Turner remembered. “That’s the first place I remember playing guitar and singing songs for people.”
In 1994 Turner and his wife Molly moved to Bemidji to take teaching jobs in the area.
“Bemidji’s lakes and trails were the perfect spots to raise our two children. Plus, the vibrant arts scene is like no other. We have a wonderful place to call home,” he said.
Turner began performing locally at the Northwoods Folk Collective on the first Friday of each month.
“They would jam people into the bakery downtown, and there wasn’t an open seat. A lot of Bemidji musicians that I admired would grace that stage,” he said.
Turner has been writing in earnest over the past four years. In that time he has released two albums, four singles and his latest offering “Sweet, Difficult Sounds.” His songwriting has led to Turner being named a 2022-23 Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellow through the Region 2 Arts Council.
“I love to write songs. I have found that I excel as a collaborative artist, enjoying co-writing with other songwriters,” Turner said. Morris and Hajnasiewez are two of those collaborators.
Turner’s new album, “Sweet, Difficult Sounds,” was recorded, mixed and mastered at Bemidji’s Supple Studios by head audio engineer Troy Foss. Although locally produced, internationally-recognized artists Mary Cutrufello, Steve Peffer (of the band AlaBAMA) and Sarah Morris contributed to the album. Local music legends Gary Broste, Eliza Michaelson, Lance Heddan and Kristi Tell Miller also added their magic to this recording. The album was produced by Twin Cities based singer-songwriter Hajnasiewicz, who played bass on many of the tracks.
