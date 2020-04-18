The E W Rawlings Chapter of the Air Force Association announced that Anne Dougherty, engineering department chair at Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School, has been recognized as the chapter’s teacher of the year.
“This is Anne’s moment to shine and our opportunity to honor her contributions to an indomitable U.S. Air Force and strong STEM education in the Twin Cities,” said Jeff Payne, Air National Guard intelligence officer and current president of the chapter.
Said Susan Skinner, senior high principal at Benilde, “Anne’s enthusiasm, her innovativeness, her genuine concern for showcasing and integrating STEM in education are exemplary. Anne creates opportunities for students, staff and school to develop skills that go far beyond what is typically part of a high school curriculum. She has her team of students competing against university-level teams around the world. She deserves to receive this award.”
The chapter comprises a membership of about 740 local airmen, business people, educators and community leaders from across the Twin Cities. Each year the chapter recognizes a STEM educator for their outstanding classroom performance, collaborative initiatives, educational outreach, leadership and significant impact in the school and community.
The Air Force Association is a 74-year-old nonprofit started by retired generals, seniors enlisted and community leaders after World War II. Its focus is to educate the public on the critical need for unmatched aerospace power and a technically superior workforce to ensure national security.
