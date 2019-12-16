The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to St. Louis Park Dec. 11. People braved the cold before the train arrived, partaking in warm food and beverages and music from DJ Bob.
The mission of the Holiday Train is to address food insecurity in the communities in which it stops. Attendees were asked to bring a healthy food item or make a financial donation for STEP’s food shelf program.
The 1,000-foot train was decorated with holiday lights. After it pulled into the St. Louis Park stop at West Lake Street, near Library Lane and Walker Street, a stage lowered for a live concert. The 30-minute concert featured musicians Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles, and Kelly Prescott. From the stage, Canadian Pacific employees presented STEP with a $7,000 check. St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano also shared words from the stage, thanking people for coming out in the cold and supporting STEP.
In addition to the funds raised, participants donated 1,300 pounds of nonperishable, healthy foods to STEP.
