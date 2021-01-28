EP COATS

This past holiday season, Eden Prairie Police Department officers had the opportunity to play elf with the help of a donation from the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund.

Each of the department’s 70 sworn officers received $50 cash to distribute to a community member as they saw fit.

An anonymous donor provided the funding, in addition to donating for the Holidays with Heroes event.

The officers distributed the funds from mid-December through early January.

A few of the recipients of the Crime Prevention Fund’s gift included a woman who is helping her son deal with cancer, a public transportation driver, a single mother in need and an elderly couple who had fallen on hard times.

A small group of officers decided to collectively give the money to a local restaurant that has been struggling during the pandemic.

