This past holiday season, Eden Prairie Police Department officers had the opportunity to play elf with the help of a donation from the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund.
Each of the department’s 70 sworn officers received $50 cash to distribute to a community member as they saw fit.
An anonymous donor provided the funding, in addition to donating for the Holidays with Heroes event.
The officers distributed the funds from mid-December through early January.
A few of the recipients of the Crime Prevention Fund’s gift included a woman who is helping her son deal with cancer, a public transportation driver, a single mother in need and an elderly couple who had fallen on hard times.
A small group of officers decided to collectively give the money to a local restaurant that has been struggling during the pandemic.
