Fundraising is underway for the inaugural Echo Journalism Endowment at St. Louis Park High School through the Dollars for Scholars program. The endowment seeks donations of any amount from SLP residents, alumni and former staffers of the Echo, the student-run newspaper at the High School. With the help of the Dollars for Scholars organization, the organizers hope to financially reward graduating staffers of the Echo for years to come.

To donate, whether online or by mail, donors must specify their donation is for the Echo Endowment at stlouispark.dollarsforscholars.org. The address for mailing donations is St. Louis Park Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 16403, St. Louis Park, MN 55416.

For more information, email slpjourn.endowment@gmail.com.

