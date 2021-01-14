St. Louis Park officials are reminding residents that city ordinance prohibits feeding of wildlife such as deer, geese, raccoons, rabbits, squirrels, waterfowl and wild turkeys.

The food may attract rodents and other nuisance animals, including larger predators like foxes and coyotes, a city statement notes. Feeding birds is allowed if the bird seed is not placed on the ground and is placed in a feeder that is a minimum of 5 feet off the ground. This ensures that deer and other wildlife don’t have easy access and aren’t attracted to the seed or feeder.

