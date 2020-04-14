During a typical spring, an early ice-out date for Lake Minnetonka would be cause for celebration from students at Wayzata Sailing.
But this year, when things are a million miles from typical due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an open lake doesn’t mean as much to sailing students who are asked to stay at home.
“Our kids can’t even go onsite or leave boats there and sail independently – the ones that own them – which is unfortunate,” said Matthew Thompson, executive director for the nonprofit sailing school, which falls under the same guidelines as the governor’s executive order for the temporary closure of restaurants and other “places of public accommodation.”
Wayzata Sailing, one of the largest sailing programs in the Midwest, annually serves more than 1,200 sailors of all ages and experience levels.
The school opened its new building, the Mike Plant Community Boathouse, for classes and camps last summer.
“It’s been kind of heartbreaking to see [the boathouse] empty right when we were excited to use it for our first set of spring practices,” Thompson said.
With students unable to attend practice in person at the school, Wayzata Sailing has turned to online methods as a way for instructors to reach their students.
Thompson said the school has been hosting practices online using Google Classroom. He said while students aren’t able to get out on the water, the virtual meetings are beneficial because students can keep up with their learning and run through workouts together.
The sailing school has also been able to implement a few online sailing platforms that allow students to race each other in virtual regattas. And while it doesn’t compare to the real thing, Thompson said it’s still a great way for the students to connect and interact.
“A big element of our sport is the social aspect. … Having some tools to be able to bring the sport online helps the kids to stay somewhat connected,” Thompson said. “That’s really important.”
Looking ahead to an uncertain summer, leaders with the sailing center plan to continue developing online programming and ways to connect with students.
The closure hasn’t been easy for nonprofit organizations like the sailing center, Thompson said.
“We’re trying to stay positive right now, but a lot of these support programs are focused on loans,” he said. “And for an industry that doesn’t have a lot of extra income to pay things like that back, it’s looking pretty daunting.”
The director said the sailing school is honoring refunds while also explaining the center’s tough financial situation and encouraging families to leave their payments with the center if they are able.
“It at least creates stability in the long-term, and we want to be here next year for people. I think that’s one of those things that’s really hard to ask people,” Thompson said, adding that he’s still hopeful students will be allowed back on the water at some point this summer. “When we can do it safely, we want to be ready to go as soon as that’s OK’d. With that being said, we’re going to follow everything to keep our kids and our families safe.”
Among the many young sailors feeling the impact of having to stay at home is Rafael Zarzosa, a freshman at Wayzata High School.
The student said he became hooked on the sport through classes at Wayzata Sailing last summer. And while he was looking forward to getting back out on the water this year, he said he understands why a virtual setting is the best option right now in the interest of everyone’s safety.
“It’s a little frustrating to not be able to be out there, but it’s still good to be able to be with everyone online and have something to do,” Zarzosa said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
