Democratic-Farmer Labor Party Senate District 44 will caucus Tuesday, Feb. 25 in two locations. Registration starts at 6 p.m. Caucus Convenes at 7 pm.

Those who live in MN House District 44A will caucus at:

Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

Those who live in MN House District 44B will caucus at:

Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka

Tags

Load comments