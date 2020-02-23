Democratic-Farmer Labor Party Senate District 44 will caucus Tuesday, Feb. 25 in two locations. Registration starts at 6 p.m. Caucus Convenes at 7 pm.
Those who live in MN House District 44A will caucus at:
Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
Those who live in MN House District 44B will caucus at:
Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka
