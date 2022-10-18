A total of six candidates for both the House and Senate are running for election in the new District 49, which covers Eden Prairie and parts of Minnetonka south of Highway 7.
Current Minnesota Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) faces off against Marla Helseth of Eden Prairie for the Senate seat.
Current Minnesota Rep. Laurie Pryor (DFL-Minnetonka) competes with Ryan Chase of Eden Prairie for the House District 49A seat, while current Rep. Carlie Kotzya-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie) competes with Thomas Knecht of Eden Prairie for the House District 49B seat.
Incumbents of District 48 now run in District 49 due to redistricting following the 2020 census.
Winners will be decided on election day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Absentee ballots must be sent by mail by election day or returned in-person by no later than 3 p.m. on election day to the election office that sent the ballot. Absentee ballots may not be returned to polling locations on election day.
For more information on polling locations and registering, visit https://sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Senate District 49
Senate District 49 includes one precinct in Chanhassen, eight precincts in Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
Steve Cwodzinski
Education, occupation, qualification: I studied at the University of Minnesota for my bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. After over 30 years of having my dream job of teaching American government and civics at Eden Prairie High School, I retired in 2016. While I was teaching I received the Eden Prairie and Southwest Metro Teacher of the Year awards. After retiring I decided to run for Minnesota State Senate, where I now serve on behalf of my constituents.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
My three key issues are strong schools, safe communities and a healthy planet. Strong schools because we need an educated populace to solve the problems of the future, safe communities to ensure that our students make it to the future and because everyone deserves to feel safe in their community, and taking steps to mitigate climate change and protect our natural resources here in Minnesota because if we don’t act now it will be too late.
We need to bring back education funding to 2003 levels before it was slashed and index it to inflation. When districts don’t have to deal with inconsistent and inadequate funding they can better focus on creating the next entrepreneurs, innovators and public servants. We also need a holistic approach to safe communities, which starts with reducing gun violence, supporting local law enforcement and increasing opportunities for at-risk youth. Finally, we need to move towards being a clean energy economy by tearing down barriers to accessing more electric cars, public transit and clean energy.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
In my role as a state senator there have been many opportunities to work alongside those with opposing viewpoints. Through working across the aisle I was able to pass several bipartisan bills like the veterans stable housing bill and the responsible screen use in schools for 0- to 5-year-olds bill. I also serve as the DFL Senate Chair of the Civility Caucus to foster effective policy making by promoting trust and understanding between political parties.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
For me this is not a hypothetical. This last session, I was disappointed that a great deal fell apart at the last minute. There is a critical need across Minnesota and this needs to be the first thing we tackle when we reconvene. My plan is simple: one third of the surplus goes to providing taxpayers immediate relief, one third goes to a rainy day fund and one third goes towards smart investments into our state’s infrastructure and social programs that keep us thriving.
Marla Helseth
Education, occupation, qualification: I’ve lived in Minnesota most of my life. Because there was no money for college I worked right out of high school as a model and in hospitality. My husband, Paul, and I have been married 19 years and have two kids. My most recent job was as a teacher at my kids’ school. Now, with my family’s support, I hope to continue working as a senator for the people of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Addressing financial fraud and government waste of taxpayer money through more consistent audits.
Supporting our police departments through funding to help with recruitment of officers and improve community relationships.
Working with other legislators putting students and parents first by: not lowering academic standards, encouraging charter schools and providing curriculum transparency.
Addressing the hard issues of opioid addiction, human trafficking and the abortion rate among black women.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
By carefully listening to my opponent’s viewpoint to the point of being able to restate their position in my own words, and by having a well thought out position myself and then working toward agreement.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The surplus proves that we are overtaxed. Tax relief should go to parents and to businesses as tax credits to boost our economic competitiveness. A significant amount of the surplus could go toward providing more educational choices for parents and toward the funding of more charter schools. We could end the tax on social security and use a portion of the surplus to pay some of our government debt.
House District 49A
House District 49A contains one precinct in Chanhassen, seven precincts in Eden Prairie and eight precincts in Minnetonka.
Laurie Pryor
Education, occupation, qualification: Currently serving in (my) third term as state representative; married with three children and seven grandchildren; graduate (of) Austin High School, Carleton College BA, University of Minnesota MA; retired from a career in management consulting and team building.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
My top three priorities would be legislation that promotes safe communities, improves health in our communities and ensures educational excellence for all learners. We can promote safe communities by funding targeted grants for recruiting new officers and by enacting common-sense gun violence prevention measures. We can improve health in our communities by ensuring healthcare is affordable, reproductive rights are respected and clean air and water is protected throughout our state. We can ensure educational excellence by fully funding public education and supporting early childhood learning.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I have found that the best way to resolve disagreements is to use a problem-solving framework. It starts with listening and being open to new perspectives and deeper understandings. From a basis of shared understanding, win/win solutions can be explored, evaluated and adapted.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I favor a balanced approach for investing the $9.2 billion. First, we should set aside a portion to add to the “rainy day fund” that will be a hedge against possible downturns in the economy. I also support targeted tax cuts for seniors on social security, families with young children and on property taxes.
Finally, I will advocate for increases in spending in areas where Minnesotans continue to have unmet needs: education, mental health services and affordable childcare.
To expand on these last priorities, I will first say that every child deserves a world-class E-12 education. That means reducing class sizes and increasing teacher’s salaries to combat the workforce shortage. We need to improve access to mental health and addiction services so treatment is available sooner, stays affordable and is effective. Our economy depends on working parents, but the current childcare system in this state and in this country is broken. We all agree that every child deserves a great start in life, but parents struggle to afford quality care and providing childcare is one of the lowest paid jobs in our economy. We can and should invest in solutions that improve lives now and into the future.
Ryan Chase
Education, occupation, qualification: Since graduating from the University of St. Thomas, I’ve spent over 15 years in the finance and accounting arena with small businesses and large corporations, most recently creating and managing budgets, providing input to business leaders and holding cross-functional discussions across the organization. Results matter and selfish officials must be held accountable, which is why I will support the initiatives that positively impact our state while pushing back on frivolous spending.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
The main goal that I will work toward in this position is creating a bipartisan budget that funds initiatives and projects that all Minnesotans will benefit from. The budget must positively impact our economy and slow inflation by reducing frivolous spending, getting people back to work and growing our local businesses that invest in our community. It should fund organizations and initiatives that provide public safety to push back the crime wave we have seen explode over the past two years. With over $20 billion of the state’s budget going to education, we must put safeguards in place to ensure schools are helping students reach grade-level standards.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
My experiences with organizing annual operating plans for various companies has helped me understand what works best when aligning numerous executives who feel their viewpoint is the most important. Decision makers need facts and well supported reasoning when asking to spend the company’s resources and I believe we should take that same approach in St. Paul. We need plans that include funding, expected outcomes, risks and risk mitigation plans from differing perspectives in order to align all parties involved. This removes strong emotions from the discussion and helps decision makers focus on how to prioritize which projects and programs are best for the state.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
As Minnesota’s tax system ranks 45th in the US, it is easy to conclude that we have simply collected more tax revenue than was needed to support the budget. With rampant inflation due to overspending, we must give a portion of the surplus back while adjusting tax rates to reduce the state income in the future. However, a much smaller portion should be considered for projects that would increase our quality of living in areas of public safety, environmental conservation and the state’s infrastructure. These are the areas that have historically enticed people to come to our great state.
House District 49B
House District 49B contains the remaining 13 Eden Prairie precincts.
Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn
Education, occupation, qualification: BA - entrepreneurship and Spanish from the University of St. Thomas; I’ve worked in small business environments and alongside consultants in global organizations. I’ve served as the state representative of Eden Prairie since 2019. I’m married to my college sweetheart and mother to four wonderful children.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
As a mom to four kids, I understand what EP families are going through - making sure our children are safe in school and in the community, making ends meet on the family budget and taking care of our parents as they age. I’m working to make childcare more affordable so parents are able to return to the workforce. I’m working to protect our seniors as they approach retirement and finding creative solutions so every Minnesotan has the opportunity to live their dreams.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I’ve served in divided legislature for the past four years and have authored over 15 bills signed into law, each with Republican support. Many of these bills were coauthored by House GOP members or Senate Republicans. I am a member of the civility caucus and am committed to moving community priorities forward by working across the aisle to find compromise.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The legislative global agreement from the 2022 session was a set of bipartisan priorities and we should use this as a starting point for investments in the future of the state and providing tax relief to Minnesotans as soon as possible. I would like to see it done in a special session before January but that is unlikely.
Thomas Knecht
Education, occupation, qualification: I grew up on a small farm and worked for my father’s concrete foundation company before becoming the first member of my family to go to college. I received my undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut. I then received a Master’s in economic history from the London School of Economics before graduating from Cornell Law School. I now am a lawyer practicing small business and real estate litigation.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
My top priorities are to reduce the partisan divide, cut living costs, promote economic prosperity, prioritize public safety and ensure educational excellence.
Minnesotans are exhausted by excessive partisanship and polarization. I will work to reduce the partisan divide, foster collaboration and focus on work that will improve the lives of Eden Prairie residents rather than promoting a partisan or personal agenda.
I will work tirelessly to cut living costs for hardworking families and retirees, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet due to rising living costs.
I will also prioritize legislation that combats the scourge of crime plaguing our state, threatening the security and wellbeing of Minnesota families.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
As an attorney, every day I work to resolve issues and disagreement with those who have an opposing viewpoint, encouraging compromise over litigation. I will apply these lessons to the Minnesota House to foster collaboration, identify and enhance shared experience, and promote pragmatic problem-solving and policymaking to address our most pressing concerns.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
In the face of a record $9.3 billion budget surplus and the highest inflation rate in over 40 years, I will advocate for common sense tax reform to reduce the tax burden, cut living costs and leave more money in the pockets of Minnesotans – particularly for retirees and working families. In doing so, we must ensure the necessary resources for government services and fully funding the rainy-day fund.
Minnesota is one of the few states to tax social security benefits. We can provide much needed relief to Minnesota seniors living on a fixed income by cutting the social security tax.
We should also provide tax relief for retirees and hardworking residents. Whether it’s gas prices, groceries, childcare costs or taxes, hardworking Minnesotans are getting pinched far, far too often by rising living costs. Given our record budget surplus, we should cut living costs by reducing Minnesota’s individual tax burden in a fiscally prudent way.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.