A total of six candidates for both the House and Senate are running for election in the new District 49, which covers Eden Prairie and parts of Minnetonka south of Highway 7.

Current Minnesota Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) faces off against Marla Helseth of Eden Prairie for the Senate seat.

Steve Cwodzinski

Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) running in 2022 for Senate District 49.
Marla Helseth

Marla Helseth of Eden Prairie running in 2022 for Senate District 49.
Laurie Pryor

Rep. Laurie Pryor (DFL-Minnetonka) running in 2022 for House District 49A.
Ryan Chase

Ryan Chase of Eden Prairie running in 2022 for House District 49A.
Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn

Rep. Carlie Kotzya-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie) running in 2022 for House District 49B.
Thomas Knecht

Thomas Knecht of Eden Prairie running in 2022 for House District 49B.
