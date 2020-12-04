Senate District 48 legislators Rep. Laurie Pryor (DFL-Minnetonka), Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie), and Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) will host a virtual town hall 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
The town hall is open to all constituents to ask questions and share their thoughts about the upcoming 2021 Legislative Session. Following Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the town hall will be online simultaneously on each member’s Facebook page: facebook.com/replauriepryor, facebook.com/repcarliekw, and facebook.com/senatorcwodzinski/.
Those wishing to ask questions are encouraged to submit their questions ahead of time by submitting their questions to the following link: https://forms.gle/Veye8urbEjFVFZHc8.
