From left, Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope), Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) and Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope).

Ahead of the 2022 legislative session, District 45 House and Senate legislators are scheduled to host town hall from 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive N.

Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope), Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope) and Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) will be in attendance to hear from constituents as they prepare for the new legislative session.

Combined, the three legislators represent Robbinsdale, Crystal, New Hope, Golden Valley and Plymouth.

The town hall is free to attend and open to the public.

Constituents are also invited to reach out to their legislator via email at rep.mike.freiberg@house.mn, annr@senate.mn and rep.cedrick.frazier@house.mn.

