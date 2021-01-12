Rep. Patty Acomb and Rep. Ginny Klevorn were sworn for a second term in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
“I am humbled to continue working for Plymouth in the Minnesota House of Representatives,” said Klevorn. “Together, we can find pandemic recovery solutions that keep our residents and families moving forward.”
Klevorn, who represents House 44A and lives in Plymouth, will serve as the vice chair of the House Redistricting Committee, which will be tasked with drawing fair and equitable state legislative district boundaries. She has also been appointed to these committees: Agriculture Finance & Policy; State Government Finance & Policy; Higher Education Finance & Policy; and Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance & Policy.
Acomb, who represents House 44B and lives in Minnetonka, said “It is an honor to continue serving the people of Minnetonka, Plymouth, and Woodland and the state of Minnesota. While there are many challenges ahead, I remain confident that we can face any obstacle together. I look forward to working with Minnesotans to strengthen our communities and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive now and into the future.”
Acomb was recently appointed vice chair of the Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee. She will also serve on the Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee, the Preventative Health Policy Division, and the Legacy Finance Committee.
Contact
Contact Klevorn at rep.ginny.klevorn@house.mn or 651-296-5511. Residents can sign up for her email updates at house.mn/44A.
Acomb can be reached by email at rep.patty.acomb@house.mn or 651-296-9934. Sign up to receive legislative updates from Acomb at house.mn/44b.
Town Hall meeting Jan. 16
The District 44 legislators, including Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart, will host a virtual town hall meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, to hear from area residents about their ideas and priorities for the current Minnesota legislative session.
The legislators hosting the meeting represent all or parts of the communities of Minnetonka, Plymouth and Woodland.
The town hall will take place on Zoom (meeting ID: 981 6317 7895; passcode: 733138). Attendees can join the meeting by phone by calling 312-626-6799 and entering the ID and password when prompted.
