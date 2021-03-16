Rep. Patty Acomb (DFL – Minnetonka), Rep. Ginny Klevorn (DFL – Plymouth) and Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL – Minnetonka) will host a virtual town hall meeting 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, to hear from area residents about their ideas and priorities for the Minnesota legislative session. The town hall will take place on Zoom (meeting ID: 931 9621 3833; passcode: 304705).
Attendees can join the meeting by phone by calling 312-626-6799 and entering the ID and password when prompted.
