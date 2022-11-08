Westlin, Carroll, and Klevorn win the three open seats
According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State website, candidates Bonnie Westlin, Ned Carroll, and Ginny Klevorn have won the Senate District 42 and House District 42 A and B seats respectively.
The winners will serve in the Senate or House for the next term, which begins in January.
After redistricting, District 42 now represents a majority of Plymouth and Medicine Lake.
Ned Carroll- House District 42A
Ned Carroll is an attorney, a 28-year Plymouth resident. and a current Plymouth Council Member At Large.
“It has been a privilege and honor to be elected twice At Large to the Plymouth City Council. Due to legislative redistricting following the 2020 census, Plymouth has an open seat, which is District 42A. I want to continue representing our community in the Legislature,” Carroll said.
His key issues are public safety, education, infrastructure, and the environment.
Ginny Klevorn- House District 42B
Ginny Klevorn has a B.S. in business administration from St. Louis University, and is a two-term State Representative. She is a Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility executive board member, and a member of Minnesota FBI Civil Rights Advisory Group.
“Examples of my work include funding of special education, which had been languishing, bonding for the Plymouth Community Center expansion, funding for Highway 55 BRT analysis, funding for capital improvements to the PIC, and expansion and renovation of two Plymouth Fire Stations,” Klevorn said. “While police are primarily funded through City property taxes, 2-3% of their funding came from legislative funding I supported. With recent SCOTUS decisions, there is now work to be done to protect women’s reproductive rights, public school funding, and preserve our democracy.”
Klevorn said her job is to “do what I can to help support the success of our community as a whole”,
Bonnie Westlin- Senate District 42
Bonnie Westlin is a self-described ”single mom of two adult sons and two wonderful granddaughters”. She is a family law attorney and mediator, and runs her own law practice. “I am active in my communities, including my synagogue where I serve as a member of the board of trustees. I love this community; I will work hard as your state senator,” Westlin said.
Education, affordable healthcare, sensible gun violence measures, living wage jobs, and access to reproductive healthcare are her key issues.
“I will work hard to build consensus and to serve our community in the Legislature,” she said
