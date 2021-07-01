Volunteers will ask for pledges, provide information
Volunteer representatives of the Shreya R. Dixit Memorial Foundation will be drawing attention to the dangers of distracted driving and distributing information to visitors at the Eden Prairie holiday festivities Sunday, July 4, at Round Lake.
In addition to two volunteers stationed at the group’s booth between 5 and 10 p.m., there will be a couple of others making their way around the park handing out pamphlets and directing traffic back to the booth.
Elizabeth Wang, a senior at Minnetonka High School and team leader for those working on this initiative, said she has been involved since her sister started working with Vijay Dixit six years ago.
“I have been involved in the foundation’s Students for Safer Streets Summer Internship program, first as a marketing intern, and now as an External Project Team Lead,” Wang wrote in an emailed response to questions.
The foundation, a 501-c-3 non-profit, was established after Vijay Dixit’s daughter was killed by a distracted driver in 2007.
In 2019, the foundation’s advocacy work played a major role in getting the hands-free law on the books in Minnesota.
“The reason why I have been so consistently involved in the foundation and this cause can only be because Shreya’s story, and others from our community who have suffered due to distracted driving, is truly devastating. Distracted driving is 100% preventable,” Wang wrote.
The overall goal of the group is to educate and to attract attention to the issue. To do that, the volunteers will be asking visitors to sign a pledge to drive distraction-free, with the chance to win a prize, including a teddy bear, key chain, or phone case pocket, among others.
“The 4th of July celebration is a great event where we can reach a variety of different age groups,” Wang wrote. “During this time, we hope to spread our message to as many people as possible and truly make an impact on the way they view distracted driving. We hope that what community members learn from this booth stays with them whenever they enter the car,” she added.
This is not a fundraiser, Wang stated. However, for those interested in donating to the foundation, that can be done online.
“If more and more people learn about this cause and the way it has so deeply affected some community members, we can all work together to make our community safer,” Wang wrote.
For the past 14 years, Vijay Dixit and the foundation have worked to change the driving culture in the state and nation. In addition to the policy reforms made with the implementation of the hands-free law in Minnesota, the foundation has also been instrumental in making April Distracted Driving Awareness Month in the United States.
For more information about the foundation, visit shreyadixit.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.