Students in Eden Prairie Schools will not begin distance learning until after spring break.
Schools in the district closed March 16, two days before an order from Gov. Tim Walz to close all public schools in the state went into effect. The statewide order – a response to COVID-19 – ran through Friday, March 27. However, spring break for Eden Prairie Schools had been set to follow, running through Monday, April 6. Distance learning is set to begin Tuesday, April 7.
In a video message posted on YouTube March 15, Superintendent Josh Swanson said the district made the decision to close schools March 16 in coordination with state officials.
“It is natural for people to be concerned about school cancellation and the effects it has on our families,” Swanson said. “I want you to know that the safety and well-being of our students is my highest priority with each decision we make.”
Holding off on the implementation of distance learning until after spring break will ensure that staff have time “to ensure we will provide extremely high-quality distance learning opportunities,” Swanson said.
He asked families to review information provided by the district and schools carefully. The district is also posting information, including a link to the video, on its website, edenpr.org.
“We have and will continue to navigate the situation as it evolves, keeping you updated every step of the way,” Swanson said.
He concluded, “We will navigate this together, and I thank you for your partnership.”
During the initial week of the closure, students were able to pick up devices, textbooks items from classrooms and medication from the nurse’s office.
The district is providing free breakfast and lunch in bags for children 18 or younger 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at Eden Prairie High School, Central Middle School and each elementary school site.
“You can go to whichever school works best for you,” the district’s website says.
While the district initially offered the meals to families qualifying for free and reduced-price lunches, the district decided to make the meals available to all families that need them.
Families without access to the schools or who need food during the weekend can call or email school social workers. They can also seek assistance from PROP, a local food shelf. PROP announced March 18 that all its services will be done by phone by calling 952-937-9120 during office hours. Food orders will be available, with a standard amount provided based on household size, by arranging an order and pick-up on the same day by phone. Hours for calling in and picking up food are 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. weekdays and 4-6:15 p.m. Wednesday evenings. For more information, visit propfood.org.
The district’s Family Resources Program can also help families connect with resources. The website for the program is edenpr.org/community-education/community/family-resource-program.
The Eagle Zone child care center has been suspended except for families with members working in specific jobs. Such positions include employees of long-term care facilities, emergency medical services personnel, law enforcement, correctional services, public health employees and court personnel. Registration for qualifying families is available on the district’s COVID-19 page.
“Child care is organized to promote social distancing as much as possible,” the district website notes.
Lunches will be served to children who are eligible to participate at the Eagle Zone.
The district suspended preschool, early childhood family education and community education through March 27. After-school activities and community use of school buildings by renters and outside organizations have been suspended during the same time period.
Additionally, the coronavirus is impacting the way the school board operates.
In a March 18 message posted on the district’s website, Eden Prairie Schools Board Chair Elaine Larabee announced that upcoming board meetings will be conducted virtually.
“Our work as a board will focus on items essential to district operations,” Larabee wrote. “As always, recordings of board meetings will be posted publicly.”
Her letter acknowledged that the closure of schools and preparations for distance learning changed plans for families.
“Thankfully, due to the strong and continued support of the community, Eden Prairie Schools is already being recognized as a leader with our preparations for distance learning,” Larabee wrote. “We are grateful for our staff who are working hard to ensure continuity of education for our students. Parents and guardians are having to make adjustments as well. Your patience and support has been critical and we are deeply thankful for all you are doing. The School Board is resolute in our support for all the work across Eden Prairie Schools during this time, and for the protections required to keep our community as safe as possible from COVID-19.”
While formal distance learning will not begin until April 7, the district is posting daily suggested learning activities for students at edenpr.org/learning-resources. They contain links to online sites that can help kids learn, like PBS Kids Watch videos and challenges and Wonderopolis – a site that on March 18 included information about COVID-19 geared toward kids.
The district’s website contains additional information and resources about child care eligibility for emergency personnel, free and low-cost internet options, lunch benefits for families qualifying for free and reduced-price lunches, how to prevent the spread of disease and other topics. The direct link is edenpr.org/community/covid19.
