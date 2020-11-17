Discover Strength opens St. Louis Park location - 1

Discover Strength opened a St. Louis Park location Nov. 9. (Submitted photo)

Discover Strength opened a new location Nov. 9 at 4450 Excelsior Blvd., No. 140, St. Louis Park.

“We’ve been fortunate in that we focus on strength training, and our studios are small and incredibly safe,” CEO and founder Luke Carlson said in a statement.

He asserted that strength training can help ward off risk factors associated with COVID-19 complications.

Staff members take their temperatures at the beginning of each shift, and every machine is disinfected by a trainer between every client use, he said. Six feet of social distancing is maintained during workouts. The business limits the number of clients in the studio, and trainers wear masks at all times, he added.

“Of course, if a client or trainer has symptoms, we ask them to stay home and utilize our virtual workout option,” he said.

Workouts last 30 minutes, and the business recommends clients use two per week.

All trainers have degrees in exercise science and are certified American College of Sports Medicine Exercise Physiologists.

Info: discoverstrength.com

