Discover Plymouth, which will also feature the annual State of the City address, is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 inside the Plymouth Community Center Fieldhouse dome. 14800 34th Ave. N.
An all-about-Plymouth event that showcases the community, Discover Plymouth is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will feature local businesses, community groups, nonprofit organizations, representatives from various departments in the city, recreation activities, volunteer opportunities, community services and more.
Attendees can chat with city staff and elected officials, preview upcoming recreation programming and learn about city events, services and happenings.
New this year, the event includes an area just for children, which will feature inflatables, crafts and other activities. In the Community Center parking lot, a touch-a-truck exhibit will give community members an up-close, hands-on look at a variety of large equipment and vehicles, courtesy of the Public Works Department, Parks & Forestry Division and Public Safety Department.
Discover Plymouth features an indoor marketplace with local vendors selling homemade and handmade items, as well as other goods and services. Attendees can also purchase snacks or meals from food trucks at the event.
Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje will also present the annual State of the City address at 10 a.m. as part of Discover Plymouth. Wosje will discuss a range of city topics as he recaps Plymouth’s past year and shares updates about city finances, public safety, infrastructure, successfully completed projects and more. The address will conclude with a question-and-answer session hosted by Dave Kiser of CCX Media.
Afterwards, residents can meet the mayor and Plymouth City Council members at the City Council Meet and Greet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
