Discover Plymouth, which will also feature the annual State of the City address, is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 inside the Plymouth Community Center Fieldhouse dome. 14800 34th Ave. N.

An all-about-Plymouth event that showcases the community, Discover Plymouth is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will feature local businesses, community groups, nonprofit organizations, representatives from various departments in the city, recreation activities, volunteer opportunities, community services and more.

