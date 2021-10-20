Faculty, parents and others from the Blake School community are inviting families to Blake’s PreK-5 Highcroft campus in Wayzata 9-11 a.m. , Oct. 30, to enjoy a welcome session followed by topic-specific sessions. Mini campus tours will also be available and the engineering and programming lab will be open. The school is located at 301 Peavey Ln., Wayzata.
Following the Discover Blake event, families of students of color are invited to stay to hear directly from some of Blake’s Black, Indigenous, People of Color community. Attendees will join teachers, families and administrators 11 a.m. to noon as they share their experiences as members of the Blake community. Time will be reserved for questions and conversation.
To register for the event, visit blakeschool.org/admissions/discover-blake.
For more information, visit blakeschool.org or call the Blake Admissions Office at 952-988-3420.
