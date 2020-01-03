Visual artist Sheila Asato will be the guest storyteller at the Community Storytelling Forum 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane.
Asato is also a certified embodied imagination coach and is the director of Monkey Bridge Arts, which she describes as a center for art, dreaming and creative spirituality in St. Louis Park.
She will tell stories about how living in Europe and Japan and using dreams influence her artwork in different media. After she finishes telling her stories, attendees may tell their stories.
Storytelling sessions are conducted monthly on the second Thursday night at the St. Louis Park Library. There is no fee, and no registration is required to attend these sessions.
For information, contact Frank Freedman at 952-593-5541.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.