With 100% of precincts reporting
Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) will continue as senator for District 49, defeating competitor Marla Helseth, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) will continue as senator for District 49, defeating competitor Marla Helseth, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Cwodzinski received 26,439 votes or 62.27%, with Helseth receiving 15,997 votes or 37.68%. This will be his third term as state senator. When asked what his key issues were and how he planned to solve them, he said his three key issues were strong schools, safe communities and a healthy planet.
Senate District 49 includes one precinct in Chanhassen, eight precincts in Minnetonka and all of Eden Prairie.
As for House 49A and 49B, Rep. Laurie Pryor (DFL-Minnetonka) and Rep. Carlie Kotzya-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie) came out on top against new competitors Ryan Chase and Thomas Knecht.
Pryor received 14,208 votes or 62.99%, while Chase received 8,331 votes or 36.94%. This will be her fourth term as state representative. When asked what her key issues were and how she planned to solve them, her three priorities were legislation to promote safe communities, improve health in communities and ensure educational excellence for all learners.
Kotzya-Witthuhn received 11,402 votes or 57.61%, while Knecht received 8,373 votes or 42.31%. This will be her second term as a state representative. When asked what her key issues were and how she planned to solve them, she said she wanted to make childcare more affordable so parents were able to return to the workforce as well as protect seniors as they approach retirement.
House District 49A contains one precinct in Chanhassen, seven precincts in Eden Prairie and eight precincts in Minnetonka. House District 49B contains the remaining 13 Eden Prairie precincts.
All re-elects were incumbents of District 48, which now operates as District 49 due to redistricting following the 2020 census.
Winners will take office again in January.
