With 100% of precincts reporting

Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) will continue as senator for District 49, defeating competitor Marla Helseth, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.

Steve Cwodzinski

Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie).
Laurie Pryor

Rep. Laurie Pryor (DFL-Minnetonka).
Carlie

Rep. Carlie Kotzya-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie).
