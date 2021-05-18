Construction begins this week on three roads directly adjacent to the St. Louis Park Recreation Center and the Recreation Outdoor Center.
This includes road closures. Monterey Drive from Park Commons to Beltline Boulevard and 36 1/2 Street near Monterey Drive will be closed until late June. The posted detour uses Excelsior Boulevard, Park Center Boulevard and 36th Street.
Visit http://bit.ly/2LIctHQ to sign up for updates and learn more about the project.
Construction on the second phase of this three-phase project will continue through November. It includes replacement of the signal at the intersection of Monterey Drive, Beltline Boulevard and 36th Street with a roundabout, conversion from four lanes to three lanes on both Monterey Drive and Beltline Boulevard, a bikeway installation within the project limits on Monterey Drive, Beltline Boulevard and 36th Street and pedestrian crossing improvements.
