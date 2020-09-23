Civitas, the Denver-based urban design and landscape architecture firm that developed the plans for the Panoway on Wayzata Bay project, has received a 2020 Excellence on the Waterfront Award from the nonprofit Waterfront Center.
The center’s awards program began 39 years ago with a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and each year recognizes top urban waterfront work from around the world.
“The Lake Effect Vision Plan improves the lakefront ecosystem, preserves Wayzata’s history, provides greater public access to Lake Minnetonka and creates a framework for long-term lake-based educational opportunities for area schools,” said Civitas Principal Scott Jordan.
The plan also includes converting an existing parking lot into an urban plaza, most of which recently opened to the public, a 2,000 linear foot boardwalk, two expanded and enhanced waterfront parks and other enhancements along Lake Street, emphasizing pedestrian spaces while introducing a dedicated bicycle trail.
Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox said the Panoway project is the result of 10 years of community engagement and planning.
“[The project’s] objective has been to both preserve and enhance the city’s prime location on magnificent Lake Minnetonka. When complete, the community will have total access to the beautiful waterfront,” the mayor said. “The project will provide a welcoming new gathering space that will bring people together for years to come.”
