Deo Cantamus of Minnesota will present Agape 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, in the auditorium of Fourth Baptist Church, 900 Forestview Lane N., Plymouth.

Community members are invited to join the chorale, soloists and the Let the Children Praise honor choir for a program of praise, worship and reflection.

Part One will be “A Potpourri of Praise” with a variety of worshipful music including “Hear My Prayer” by Felix Mendelssohn, “Only In Sleep” by contemporary composer Eriks Esenvalds, and an arrangement of “The Battle of Jericho” by Moses Hogan.

Part Two will include music, scripture, readings, audience participation and a challenge from Pastor Matt Morrell to meditate on the message of the cross and take a musical journey from the historical reality of the resurrection, to the grace of Christ’s agape love, to the reality of God’s sovereignty.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. “Conversation with the Conductor” begins at 3:40 p.m., and the concert begins at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance and $12 at the door. There will be no admission cost for children 10 and under. Advance ticket purchase is available online at DeoCantamus.org.

Established in 2004, Deo Cantamus is an organization of musicians known to foster new, traditional Christian music.

