Deo Cantamus of Minnesota presents “Consolation For the Suffering” 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in the auditorium of Fourth Baptist Church at 900 Forestview Lane North, Plymouth.
Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. “Conversation with the Conductor” begins at 3:40 p.m., and the performance begins at 4 p.m. There is no cost for admission, but a freewill offering will be taken.
Deo Cantamus of Minnesota will present a concert of music and narrative for the many who suffer for their faith. The event will amplify stories and the voices of the daily persecuted and suffering Christians around the world.
New music by Edwin M. Willmington, along with video presentations from Tim Keesee and Frontline Missions will create a special evening of listening, contemplation, and prayer.
Deo Cantamus exists to serve, educate, and promote worship, using quality instrumental and vocal music that glorifies its Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Established in 2004, Deo Cantamus is an organization of musicians known to foster new, traditional Christian music based in Minnesota, located around the Twin Cities, in Plymouth.
Please note: Audience members and performers are not required to wear masks for this event, but personal choice to do whatever allows for individual comfort and safety is respected. In addition, the performance venue offers ample opportunity for social distancing.
Additional information available at www.DeoCantamus.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.