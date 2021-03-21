Paku Ramen, a delivery-only restaurant, opened March 11 in St. Louis Park. The restaurant is the creative vision of Chef Colin Kohl and the team at The Park Tavern.
“Since joining Park Tavern last year, I have been searching for ways to push new directions with both flavor and with expectations,” Kohl said. “The rise of delivery services have provided us an opportunity to branch out from Park Tavern to do things beyond what people would expect from our brick-and-mortar establishment. It’s exciting and we’re very proud of the menu we have put together.”
The restaurant’s offerings will focus on Japanese noodle soups that refine and elevate the concept of umami, or savoriness. The ramen bowls feature an earthy broth that is simmered for 10 hours. The gyoza is made fresh each day. All of the sauces are made in-house, as well as the fishcakes, seaweed salad and sunomono.
Highlights from the menu include yakitori with grilled chicken thigh skewers with soy, ginger and garlic glaze; gyoza that are made with pork, cabbage and mushrooms served with chili-soy dipping sauce; and a seaweed salad with bloomed wakame, miso, soy and ginger with carrots, radishes and avocado. The ramen features protein options like tempura shrimp with white miso, braised pork belly, chicken katsu, tofu and grilled steak.
To order, visit pakuramen.com.
