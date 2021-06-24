A St. Paul-based restaurant with food available only for delivery and takeout has expanded to a second location in St. Louis Park.
The new site for Stay’d opened June 17 at 1500 Park Place Blvd., in the West End shopping area. The brand will now be available to residents of Minneapolis and its surrounding suburbs through the second site.
Stay’d opened its debut location in downtown St. Paul earlier this year. It provides zero-plastic, compostable containers and personalized packaging. The menu includes gin-cured roast salmon, shrimp scampi and gouda mac and savory homestyle meatloaf.
“We are thrilled to be expanding Stay’d’s reach in the Twin Cities via our new Minneapolis location,” said Jeff Castillo, CEO of Maadaadizi Investments. “From its initial conception, Stay’d has lived to provide an unparalleled dining and delivery experience and now our mission continues for the residents of Minneapolis and its surrounding areas.”
Orders can be placed eatstayd.com or via third-party apps including Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Orders may be placed online anytime with deliveries available 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Updates are available through @eatstayd on Instagram and Facebook.
