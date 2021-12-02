A 20-year-old Delano man has been sentenced to four years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run that took place April 28 in Plymouth that killed a Plymouth man and his dog.
Gregory Michael Schneider, 65, and his dog were crossing the road near the 17200 block of County Road 24 in Plymouth around 9 p.m. April 28 when they were fatally struck by Jack Blaschke. Schneider was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead due to internal injuries sustained from the collision.
Blaschke pleaded guilty Sept. 13, to a single count of criminal vehicular homicide for leaving the scene, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Over the course of the investigation, and conversations with witnesses, police learned that Blaschke had initiated a drag race shortly before the incident. He pulled up to a red light at County Road 24, honked his horn three times at the car next to him, and indicated that he wanted to race, according to the criminal complaint.
Blaschke proceeded to speed off, reaching more than 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph area, and struck Schneider and his dog as they were crossing the street, the complaint states. After the collision, Blaschke fled the scene, and refused to return despite hitting someone. He also did not contact police to report the incident.
Upon being located by investigators, Blaschke admitted to hitting the man and his dog, and leaving the scene and instead went to a friend’s house. He admitted that his father had warned him several times in the past about consequences related to his driving, the complaint states. Blaschke has two speed violations from the year prior on his record.
At the sentencing, state prosecutors argued for 57 months, while the defense requested 41 months. Ultimately, Judge Daniel Moreno sentenced Blaschke to a presumptive guidelines sentence of 48-months in prison.
