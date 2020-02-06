A defensive driving course for people 55 years old+, is scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Hopkins Activity Center, 33-14th Avenue North.
It will be taught by an instructor from the Minnesota Safety Council.
Course includes lecture, films and discussion. After participants complete this 8-hour course, they are entitled to a 10%, 3-year discount on their auto insurance. Advance registration required. Members $24; Others $26. For more information on this and other events, please call 952-939-1333 or visit www.hopkinsmn.com/activitycenter
