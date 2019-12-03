Eden Prairie’s deer management program has begun and will continue through March at multiple sites across the city, typically beginning at dusk and into the evening when deer are most active.
During this time, U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife professionals will work to reduce the city’s deer population.
The goal of the program is to maintain the white-tailed deer population within the city at 20-25 deer per square-mile. This is in accordance with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources guidelines, which state that one square mile of good habitat can reasonably support 20-25 deer.
Safety concerns may be directed to the police department at 952-949-6200.
Info: Contact Matt Bourne at 952-949-8535.
