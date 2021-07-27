The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $625,000 in grants to assist Silk Road Medical Inc. with its first expansion outside of California, in Plymouth.
The company has chosen to expand in Minnesota to leverage the local talent pool of aspiring and experienced medical technology professionals.
Silk Road Medical Inc. has pioneered a new approach to treatment of carotid artery disease focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impacts. This new location in Plymouth expands the company’s footprint and provides further manufacturing capability to meet growing interest.
This expansion is expected to create 67 new jobs over the next two years, with an average wage of $40.13 an hour.
“We are thrilled to welcome Silk Road Medical to Minnesota’s economy and congratulate them on their growth,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “This expansion outside of California to Minnesota will be met with opportunities to continue growth with our innovative, talented workforce and strong business climate.”
“We continue to invest in our long-term growth and are excited to expand our operations to include a facility in Plymouth,” said Erica Rogers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical. “Minnesota’s Medical Alley has a rich history of technological innovation and serves as a great complement to our continued and growing presence in Silicon Valley.”
This project was awarded $175,000 from the Job Creation Fund and $450,000from the Minnesota Investment Fund.
“We are excited to welcome Silk Road Medical and their groundbreaking technology to Plymouth,” said Danette Parr, Economic Development Manager for the City of Plymouth. “We wish them great success as they continue to grow.”
The Minnesota Investment Fund provides loans to companies that create and retain high-quality jobs with a focus on industrial, manufacturing and technology-related industries to increase the local and state tax base and improve the economic vitality for all Minnesotans.
The Job Creation Fund provides financial incentives to new and expanding businesses that meet certain job creation and capital investment targets. Companies deemed eligible to participate may receive up to $1 million for creating or retaining high-paying jobs and for constructing or renovating facilities or making other property improvements.
DEED is the state’s principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development. For more details about the agency and its services, visit the DEED website or follow us on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.