The application deadline for artists and makers aiming to participate in the St. Louis Park Art Fair is coming up Monday, April 25.

The art fair is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 10.

Artists and makers can apply at  www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=10300

The fair annually hosts 70-plus vendors of handmade fine arts, crafts and culinary arts. It also features live music, food trucks, interactive art activities and more.

More information is available at www.slpfota.org/artfair.

