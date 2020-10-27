Applications for 2021 St. Louis Park Arts & Culture Grant grants are due by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Artists, art groups, students, community groups and neighborhood, cultural and religious organizations may apply. Applicants do not need to live in St. Louis Park, but projects must take place within the city. Visit stlouispark.org/arts to apply.

The program makes grant dollars available every year for music, visual arts, theater, film, multimedia, dance and other art projects.

Load comments