Birchview Elementary is the recent recipient of a Little Free Library thanks to the Lake Minnetonka Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Members of the chapter visited the school Oct. 11 to celebrate the library’s grand opening.
“We are so excited to have a Little Free Library at Birchview to give all our families free and easy access to books,” said Rebecca Wilkens, a Birchview Elementary teacher and DAR member.
Chapter members donated their favorite children’s books to stock the bright blue, two-story library box. While the focus will be on children’s books, the library also features books for adults.
The Little Free Library donation is the chapter’s most recent effort to promote education. The chapter has historically supported students with scholarship awards, essay contests and by volunteering their time with tutoring and in-class reading.
“Our DAR chapter believes that one way to a better world is education,” said Chapter Regent Gigi Hickey. “We want to encourage literacy and the love of reading by sharing our passion for history and providing a great selection of fun and interesting books.”
