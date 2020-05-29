Meghan Flannery, a Long Lake resident and Orono High School graduate, has been selected as the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Junior by her Lake Minnetonka Chapter.
The award recognizes the accomplishments of members ages 18-35. Flannery earned this honor for her leadership, community service and dedication to the preservation of local history.
Her love of American history goes back to her childhood when she and her mother took historic trips together. The pair enjoyed many historical adventures, exploring such places as the Lewis and Clark Trail and Revolutionary War sites. Flannery has fond memories of a trip to Mount Vernon where she began a life-long interest in the career of George Washington. After graduating from Orono High School in 2011, she attended the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University where she pursued her love of history by earning a degree in history with a minor in communications.
She is currently curatorial assistant at the Edina Historical Society where she is undertaking the completion of a collections and archives inventory. She has catalogued and photographed numerous objects and archival documents for future generations to enjoy and study. She also worked at the College of St. Benedict Archives, Stearns History Museum, Rethos and the Carver County Historical Society.
Flannery has held several leadership positions on the board of the chapter. She serves on the membership committee, assists prospective members in researching their lineage to Revolutionary patriots, and serves as a costumed reenactor portraying Revolutionary heroine, Sarah Osborne Benjamin, who brought food and supplies to the front lines of George Washington’s Army. She also serves as chapter historian, caring for the organization’s archives.
This fall, Flannery will attend the University of Loyola in Chicago to pursue a master’s degree in public history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.