Katy Daniels has been hired as the new executive director of Missions Inc. Programs, a Plymouth-based nonprofit providing chemical health, domestic violence and long-term care services.
Daniels replaces former CEO Jim Steinhagen, who retired in early January.
In the 125-year history of the organization, Daniels is the second woman and first openly LGBTQ individual to lead Missions Inc.
Daniels joined the organization as the first program manager the transitional housing program for women, Hart House, in November 2001. She was promoted to resource development director and then to her most recent position of associate director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.