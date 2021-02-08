Katy Daniels

Katy Daniels has been hired as the new executive director of Missions Inc. Programs, a Plymouth-based nonprofit providing chemical health, domestic violence and long-term care services.

Daniels replaces former CEO Jim Steinhagen, who retired in early January.

In the 125-year history of the organization, Daniels is the second woman and first openly LGBTQ individual to lead Missions Inc.

Daniels joined the organization as the first program manager the transitional housing program for women, Hart House, in November 2001. She was promoted to resource development director and then to her most recent position of associate director.

