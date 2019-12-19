Inspire Dance Studio dancers rang the Salvation Army bell Dec. 7 at the Lunds Byerly’s in Eden Prairie, while also performing dance numbers.
The store is located at 970 Prairie Center Drive, Eden Prairie.
The adult tap program has more than 30 dancers and has been going strong since Inspire Dance Studio opened in Eden Prairie in 2017.
In addition to learning a dance performed at the studio’s annual recital, these dancers have three winter routines they performed while bell-ringing.
This is just one of the many ways Inspire Dance Studio gives back to the community. Additionally, members of the studio volunteer at Second Harvest Heartland, participate in the Minnetonka Rake-a-Thon and host a “give back day” where dancers make tie-blankets for “My Very Own Bed” and write cards through “Josie’s Mail” (a volunteer program started by one of the studio’s dancers) that sends mail to residents at various assisted living homes.
Info: www.inspiredancestudiomn.com.
