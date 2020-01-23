More than 200 dancers will perform at the 14th annual Dance with Courage fundraiser event 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive.
Dance Arts Centre in Chanhassen sponsors this family-friendly event that raises funds supporting True Friends, a nonprofit providing camps and other experiences that enhance independence and self-esteem for nearly 4,000 children and adults with disabilities annually.
Hosted by Tom Butler from the Fox9 Morning Show, the event will feature dancers of all ages and guest instructors. In between dances, hear stories from True Friends participants who have directly benefited from Dance with Courage.
Dance Arts Centre has raised more than $280,000 at this event for True Friends. The fundraising goal is another $30,000 this year.
The community is invited to enjoy and participate in high-energy dance performance and instruction while supporting a great cause.
Participants should wear comfortable shoes and are encouraged but not required to donate.
Info: dancewithcourage.org
