Over the last 15 years, Dance Arts Centre, Chanhassen, has teamed up with True Friends to host the annual Dance with Courage Dance events, raising $300,000.
True Friends is a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing experiences for children and adults with disabilities.
True Friends camps, including Camp Eden Wood in Eden Prairie, help children and adults with disabilities build their confidence, increase their independence, and make lasting friendships.
The organization had previously hosted the event at the Eden Prairie Center, but the overall goal remains the same.
In 2020, True Friends temporarily suspended all programs and services and furloughed a large portion of its staff. Currently, True Friends is serving a limited number of individuals in respite and horse therapy, while also offering family cabin rentals and registering participants for the 2021 Weekend Respite and Summer Camp.
For more information or to donate, visit dancewithcourage.org.
Follow the organization on Facebook at DanceWithCourage and on Instagram at @dancewcourage.
