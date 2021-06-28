Dan Kral has announced his candidacy for at-large seat B on the Minnetonka City Council in this year’s general election.
Kral and his wife Cindy and have lived in Minnetonka for 36 years, having raised five children who all graduated from Minnetonka High School. Kral is the owner and president of a small company that designs, contract manufactures, and distributes bedding for the hospitality industry. He prides himself on being politically and fiscally conservative.
He has a history of service and volunteer work including chairing the school board of a local Christian school, serving as an elder in his church for 33 years, tutoring Somali youth, and chairing the board of a local gymnastics club.
“I am running for Minnetonka City Council because Minnetonka is a great city and a great place to live and raise a family,” Kral wrote. “Minnetonka is a safe city with outstanding residents. I want those same attributes to continue for future residents and future generations.”
“I believe in equality and opportunity. I believe in free enterprise. I believe small government is better than big government. I believe in small business and the opportunity to both succeed and to fail (I have done both with small businesses). I believe in public safety, a rule of law, respect for the rule of law, and a well-funded and well-trained police force,” he wrote. “I believe in an educational system that prepares students to become solid citizens in this great city, great state, and great nation. I have had the opportunity to travel in a lot of the world, mainly for business but not all business. I have visited and spent time in 49 different countries and I know what we have in this great country of ours.”
“I have focused my Thanksgiving holiday for many years on sharing how thankful I am to be a citizen of the United States of America. Most people have not had the opportunities I have had to experience and see other systems and governments first-hand. Most people don’t realize how precious what we have is. I want to make sure, in a small way, in Minnetonka, as a member of the City Council to do my best to provide a safe place to live and equal opportunity for all who live, go to school, and work here. I am committed to preserving the wetlands, parks, nature trails, and the natural beauty of Minnetonka.”
“I have worked hard all my life,” he said. “I will work hard at being the best City Council member for Minnetonka I can possibly be.”
To learn more, visit votedankral.com
