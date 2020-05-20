Dan Israel releases ‘Social Distance Anxiety Disorder’ album

Dan Israel has released his 16th album, “Social Distance Anxiety Disorder” just eight months after the release of his 2019 album “Social Media Anxiety Disorder.”

The album was recorded with Rich Mattson at Sparta Sound on Minnesota’s Iron Range and features Israel’s core band (drummer David J. Russ and bassist Mike Lane), with Mattson on almost all lead guitars (and some cello and bass), along with keyboardist Al Oikari (Big Wu) and guest drummer Chris Petrack. The album features memorable and melodic (and sometimes blisteringly angry) rock songs.

Along with blazing rockers (“Something For the Pain,” “Bewildered,” and “Bustin’ Out”) and hook-filled power-pop (“Little Bit of Your Love”) are several dreamy folk-based tunes (“Trying for a Long Time” and “Vision in my Dreams”) that showcase Israel’s thoughtful and yearning lyrics, many of which ring especially true in these “new hard times.”

“Some of the songs on my new album were written before the songs on my last album – much of this new record was recorded before the other one came out – and at one time it was all going to be one big double album,” explained Israel.

The online release party for the album will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, on Facebook Live.

Israel performs a regular residency at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook Live and will continue doing so as long as live music is shut down. Facebook.com/danisraelmusic.

