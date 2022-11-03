Dan Israel has a new album – “Seriously.”
No, really. That’s the name of it.
The prolific singer-songwriter from St. Louis Park will unveil the record, his 17th, at an album release show 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at The Hook and Ladder Mission Room, 3010 Minnehaha Ave. in Minneapolis. St. Dominic’s Trio will open at the show.
The album release will come about a year after Israel recorded basic tracks with his band at Sparta Sound, a studio located in a former church on the Iron Range. Run by musician Rich Mattson, the studio has been the site of recording for Trampled By Turtles albums.
Drummer David J. Russ, bassist Mike Lane and guitarist Steve Brantseg, who is a part of the long-time Minnesota rock band The Suburbs, joined Israel on the Range.
Several other musicians added to the music at It’s A Secret Studio in Minneapolis. They included John Eller, of the bands Shiny Lights and Zeppo; keyboardist Peter J. Sands, of the Honeydogs and Turn! Turn Turn!; Katie Gearty, of the Sunshine Committee, and Colleen Martin-Oake, of Lolo’s Ghost.
Musician Laura Bennett, drummer for the band Tragic Hands and previously for Red Pens, created album art for Israel’s record.
The album follows the pandemic-themed 2020 album Israel released, “Social Distance Anxiety Disorder.” That album followed 2019’s similarly titled “Social Media Anxiety Disorder.”
Notes Israel provided about his latest album describes the record as “fueled by seasonal change, desire for escapism, and true love.”
The notes add that the album “offers up pointed and poignant commentary for troubled minds in troubled times – both personal and political – with hooks aplenty and some surprising turns and twists.”
Influences listed for Israel include Tom Petty, Elvis Costello and Scottish singer Gerry Rafferty.
The notes from Israel humorously inquire, “Have you really LISTENED to a Dan album lately? Perhaps a record by Dan Fogelberg? Maybe a Steely Dan CD? Perchance a Daniel Johnston cassette? You’ve seen those other Dans, and yes, they’re great. But now it’s time you hear Dan Israel – Seriously.”
The album notes note that all 10 songs on the record would meet with FCC approval except for the explicit lyrics in the song, “I Quit.”
The rock ‘n’ roll song includes lyrics like, “It’s been tough, but I did enough, after all.”
Asked about the song, he said the tune is not so much about quitting his 21-year legislative job at the state Capitol in 2017 but rather imagines quitting the business part of the music industry while continuing to make music, “which is where the joy is.”
The groovy title track also ponders his life as a musician.
“Should I write another song, that nobody hears, and can’t sing along?” muses a downcast verse.
The chorus states, “I seriously don’t know where this is going.”
He also commented that the song has been inspired by his revulsion at the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and his concern that society has been getting worse, particularly in the political realm.
“I also started to notice how often everyone around me says ‘Seriously’ lately – sarcastically, humorously, with a sense of outrage – and I liked the idea of a song called, ‘Seriously,’” he said.
But the final song, “The Hang of It,” says resolutely, “I ain’t ever gonna quit, no I can’t stop now, just got the hang of it.”
The song ends, “Hang on!”
Tickets for the album release show are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
Tracks from the album may be streamed at danisrael.bandcamp.com. Digital or physical versions of the album along with past Israel albums also are available for purchase on the site.
Israel’s social media sites include facebook.com/danisraelmusic, twitter.com/DanIsraelMusic and instagram.com/danisrael1971. Israel’s music is also available on Spotify.
