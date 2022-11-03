Dan Israel has a new album? ‘Seriously.’

Sound equipment stands out in the album art for Dan Israel’s new album, “Seriously.” (Submitted art by Laura Bennett)

Dan Israel has a new album – “Seriously.”

No, really. That’s the name of it.

